Locals rescue injured Grey Langur in Kannur

January 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNUR

A fully grown Grey Langur, also known as Hanuman Langur (Semnopithecus), which was found with injuries near the Panoor bus stand on Monday, was rescued through the joint efforts of locals and Forest department personnel. The primate had survived an electric shock.

After promptly alerting the Kannavam forest range officer, local residents coordinated with rescue watchers Bijilesh Kodiyeri and Manoj, who rushed the injured Langur to the Thalassery Veterinary Centre. Owing to unavailability of X-ray facilities, the animal was later moved to the Kannur Veterinary Hospital on the orders of the Forest department.

Dr. Sherin B. Sarag and Dr. Nawaz Sharif diagnosed the extent of injuries, including swelling on the right hand and burn marks on legs and below the neck. Numerous small wounds were also found on the animal’s body. The Langur is believed to have ventured into the area from the nearby Kannavam forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, causing harm or possessing Hanuman Langur is a serious offence, punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT