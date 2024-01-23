GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Locals rescue injured Grey Langur in Kannur

January 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The injured Hanuman Langur, which was rescued by locals with the support of veterinarians after it was found near the Panoor bus stand in Kannur. 

The injured Hanuman Langur, which was rescued by locals with the support of veterinarians after it was found near the Panoor bus stand in Kannur.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fully grown Grey Langur, also known as Hanuman Langur (Semnopithecus), which was found with injuries near the Panoor bus stand on Monday, was rescued through the joint efforts of locals and Forest department personnel. The primate had survived an electric shock.

After promptly alerting the Kannavam forest range officer, local residents coordinated with rescue watchers Bijilesh Kodiyeri and Manoj, who rushed the injured Langur to the Thalassery Veterinary Centre. Owing to unavailability of X-ray facilities, the animal was later moved to the Kannur Veterinary Hospital on the orders of the Forest department.

Dr. Sherin B. Sarag and Dr. Nawaz Sharif diagnosed the extent of injuries, including swelling on the right hand and burn marks on legs and below the neck. Numerous small wounds were also found on the animal’s body. The Langur is believed to have ventured into the area from the nearby Kannavam forest.

Being a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, causing harm or possessing Hanuman Langur is a serious offence, punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

