Locals express concern as Irrigation dept. floats new tender for de-silting of Kallai

August 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Department of Irrigation has floated a fresh tender for the revival of river Kallai as there were no responses for the previous tender. Even as the department plans to open the bids on August 28, local people are concerned over agencies not coming forward to bid for the work.

“There was one successful bid ten years ago. The bidder backed out due to threats of the land mafia, which comprises some traders who are have encroached sections of the river. The timber business is just a front for their illegal activities,” alleged Faisal Pallikkandy, the general secretary of Kallai River Protection Committee, who had approached the High Court demanding that the encroachments on the river be cleared.

A major part of the river revival project includes de-silting and dredging the estuary of the river to ensure free flow of water. The silt will be deposited in deep sea where it would have reached naturally if the estuary was clear. The Kozhikode Corporation has handed over ₹7.9 crore to the Irrigation department for the purpose.

The High Court had ruled a few years ago that the extension of the lease on the government properties on the banks of river Kallai was upto the government’s discretion, at the same time demanding that the encroachments on the river be cleared. Recently the government has secured a three-month extension within which the encroachments have to be cleared, which ends by the end of this month. However, there has been no move to clear the encroachments so far. Meanwhile, the traders have approached the High Court for an extension of their lease.

“The land mafia has strong political connections. The government needs to act impartially to clear these encroachments. Appointing a special team for the purpose may be beneficial”, Mr. Pallikkandy said.

He also alleged that the officials in the Revenue department were least interested in preventing encroachments on the river. “The officials in the Kasaba village office pay no heed even when they inform about encroachments. We suspect they have underhanded dealings with the encroachers”, Mr. Pallikkandy alleged.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is in charge of the district, said that the government will take action against anyone who dared to threaten the bidders. “Revival of Kallai is a major issue in the region. We can not postpone it further,” he said.

Mr. Riyas had taken special interest in the issue and had joined hands with the Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine to push the project forward. However, in case the tender continues to be unanswered this time, the government will seek alternative steps, the Minister said.