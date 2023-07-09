ADVERTISEMENT

Locals block Arikompan fans at Chinnakkanal

July 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The fans were on their way to tribal settlements to garner support of the tribespeople for their demand to bring the wild tusker back to his home ground from where he was translocated on April 29

A Correspondent

Local people of Chinnakkanal blocked the entry of the fans of tusker Arikompan at Cement Palam in Idukki on Sunday. The fans had reached the area to visit the primary habitat of the wild tusker.

Arikompan was captured from Chinnakkanal on April 29 and translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady on April 30. Later, the Tamil Nadu Forest department again captured the tusker and released it to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tamil Nadu.

Protesting against such moves, the fans group announced a Devikulam Forest office march on July 16. They wanted to visit the tribal settlements in the area to ensure the support of the tribal people for their protest. But the local people in the region questioned the move, resulting in a war of words between them and the Arikompan fans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) Idukki district committee member P.N. Sunil said the local people only questioned the demand of Arikomapan fans to bring back Arikompan to Chinnakkanal.

Santhanpara Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the police team visited the spot of the duel, and no case was registered concerning the incident.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the Forest department had not yet received any notice over the protest of the Arikompan fans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US