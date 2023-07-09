HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Locals block Arikompan fans at Chinnakkanal

The fans were on their way to tribal settlements to garner support of the tribespeople for their demand to bring the wild tusker back to his home ground from where he was translocated on April 29

July 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

A Correspondent

Local people of Chinnakkanal blocked the entry of the fans of tusker Arikompan at Cement Palam in Idukki on Sunday. The fans had reached the area to visit the primary habitat of the wild tusker.

Arikompan was captured from Chinnakkanal on April 29 and translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady on April 30. Later, the Tamil Nadu Forest department again captured the tusker and released it to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tamil Nadu.

Protesting against such moves, the fans group announced a Devikulam Forest office march on July 16. They wanted to visit the tribal settlements in the area to ensure the support of the tribal people for their protest. But the local people in the region questioned the move, resulting in a war of words between them and the Arikompan fans.

However, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) Idukki district committee member P.N. Sunil said the local people only questioned the demand of Arikomapan fans to bring back Arikompan to Chinnakkanal.

Santhanpara Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the police team visited the spot of the duel, and no case was registered concerning the incident.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the Forest department had not yet received any notice over the protest of the Arikompan fans.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.