Local transmission unabated in capital

Local transmission continued unabated in the district as 218 of the 240 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday contracted the infection through contact.

While most of the cases were reported from the critical containment zones where the government has detected five major COVID-19 clusters, several cases have also emerged from the other parts of the district, including the city, rural, and high-range areas as far as Kottoor. The critical scenario suggested the possibility of extending containment zones in the district.

Eleven health workers, including two nurses at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, where over five patients have contracted the infection, were among those who tested positive. Two doctors at government-run hospitals in Varkala and Pulluvila also tested positive.

Three KSRTC employees, including a ticketing inspector and a conductor, at the Kattakada depot were also among the infected. A driver had earlier been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the depot, which is expected to reopen on Monday after a week.

Two officers attached to the Kanjiramkulam and Malayinkeezhu police stations joined the list of police officials testing positive in the district.

Over 15 people went in quarantine in the two cases.

Mayor tests negative

Meanwhile, Mayor K. Sreekumar, who went in self-quarantine after seven councillors contracted the infection, tested negative, it has been informed.

Eleven imported cases were reported from among people who came from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Tamil Nadu, and New Delhi.

With 229 patients recovering from the illness, the number of people convalescing in hospitals and COVID first-line treatment centres in the district stood at 2,666.

The City police arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling fish from Tamil Nadu. The accused were identified Shaji of Manikyavilakom and Manaf of Vallakadavu. They were apprehended from near the Kumarichantha market.

Containment zones

New containment zones were declared at Panayarakunnu ward of Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Vandoorkonam, Kunniyode, Charottukonam wards of Karode grama panchayat; Venkolla, Chippanchira, Kollayil, and Madathara wards of Peringamala grama panchayat; Kalipara and Alumkuzhi wards of Nanniyode grama panchayat; Thoongampara ward of Kattakada grama panchayat; Peringamala ward of Venganoor grama panchayat; Panayammoola ward of Kollayil grama panchayat; and Neduveli ward of Vembayam grama panchayat.