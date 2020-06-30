Local transmission rises as 121 more test positive

Thiruvananthapuram

30 June 2020 00:18 IST

3 health-care workers among cases

The State reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 17 of which are cases of local transmission of unknown origin which occurred in the community.

These includes two health-care workers in Thrissur and one in Ernakulam, and nine personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force in Kannur. In the last two days too, the number of cases of local transmission had thrown up similar figures.

With the test results of one Tamil Nadu native, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on June 24, turning out to be positive, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the State went up to 23.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 78 cases were reported in persons who had returned from abroad and 26 who had come into the State from other parts of the country.

The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 5,244. The State announced three new hotspots and the total number of hotspots now is 118.