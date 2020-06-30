Local transmission rises as 121 more test positive

The State reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 17 of which are cases of local transmission of unknown origin which occurred in the community.
These includes two health-care workers in Thrissur and one in Ernakulam, and nine personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force in Kannur. In the last two days too, the number of cases of local transmission had thrown up similar figures.
With the test results of one Tamil Nadu native, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on June 24, turning out to be positive, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the State went up to 23.
Of the new cases reported on Monday, 78 cases were reported in persons who had returned from abroad and 26 who had come into the State from other parts of the country.
The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 5,244. The State announced three new hotspots and the total number of hotspots now is 118.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath