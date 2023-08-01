Local self-government services will go online from November 1: Minister

August 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KANNUR

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said that the entire services of local self-government bodies will be made online from November 1.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the District Joint Director Office building of the Local Self-Government department in Kannur on Tuesday. He stated that the software K Smart for this purpose was being readied.

“K Smart is being implemented as part of making the services of the local self-governing bodies efficient and effective. The goal is to avoid delays,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh said that K Smart could be used through mobile phones as well. This way, people could avoid going to local self-government offices.

He said any failure of the Local Self-Government department would affect people more, as it was a department closely related to people’s lives.

The Minister said that in taluk-level adalats most complaints were about issues connected to local self-governing bodies. There should be a creative approach to the needs of the people by the employees. Quality of services should be improved, he said. The Minister said that delays should be avoided. A special training programme would be organised for local self-government secretaries to ensure this.

District Collector S. Chandrasekar, district panchayat president P.P. Divya, Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan and others attended.

