HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local self-government services will go online from November 1: Minister

K Smart is being implemented as part of making services of local self-governing bodies efficient and effective

August 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said that the entire services of local self-government bodies will be made online from November 1.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the District Joint Director Office building of the Local Self-Government department in Kannur on Tuesday. He stated that the software K Smart for this purpose was being readied.

“K Smart is being implemented as part of making the services of the local self-governing bodies efficient and effective. The goal is to avoid delays,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh said that K Smart could be used through mobile phones as well. This way, people could avoid going to local self-government offices.

He said any failure of the Local Self-Government department would affect people more, as it was a department closely related to people’s lives.

The Minister said that in taluk-level adalats most complaints were about issues connected to local self-governing bodies. There should be a creative approach to the needs of the people by the employees. Quality of services should be improved, he said. The Minister said that delays should be avoided. A special training programme would be organised for local self-government secretaries to ensure this.

District Collector S. Chandrasekar, district panchayat president P.P. Divya, Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan and others attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.