Local Self-government Minister to visit districts for project review

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh is set to visit districts as part of Nava Kerala Thadeshakam 2.0 to review the implementation of annual Plan of local self-government institutions.

District-level meetings under the leadership of the Minister will be convened to explain various projects formulated by the government and the Local Self-government Department.

The first meeting will be held here on Thursday, and the last will be in Kasaragod on November 22.

All local body chairpersons and secretaries, district planning committee representatives such as the District Collector, district planning officers, district-level heads of departments, government representatives, and facilitators will take part in the meeting. Senior State officials too will attend each meeting.

It was under the leadership of the then Local Self-government Minister M.V. Govindan that the Nava Kerala Thadeshakam project was drawn up. Last year, meetings were held in all districts as part of it. The second phase will now kick off on Thursday.

Mr. Rajesh said Nava Kerala Thadeshakam 2.0 will help ensure effective functioning of local self-government institutions. Local body office-bearers have to make fruitful interventions in various issues, including waste management. Discussing new development concepts and projects with them was necessary for the State to progress.

Review of annual Plan implementation, progress of project to eradicate extreme poverty, doorstep service delivery, activities for a clean State, project to provide jobs to five in 1,000 people, activities for a drug-free Kerala, LIFE project, digital governance will be some of the topics to be discussed at the meetings.

The meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, in Palakkad on Friday, in Kozhikode on October 31, Thrissur on November 7, Kollam on November 8, Malappuram on November 10, Alappuzha and Ernakulam on November 11, Idukki on November 17, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta on November 18, Wayanad on November 21, and Kannur and Kasaragod on November 22.