Local Self Government Day celebrations at Kottarakara from February 18

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present awards for the best local bodies in Kerala

February 14, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A range of programmes have been arranged at Kottarakara as part of the State Local Self Government (LSG) Day celebrations that begins on February 18.

Seminars on different topics, discussions, and performances by noted artistes are among the major attractions.

The event will also be the venue for award distribution for best local bodies in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony on February 19 and present the awards.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will hoist the flag at Mar Thoma Jubilee Mandiram, Kottarakara, the main venue, on February 18 and also inaugurate the programmes. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will preside over the function and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will be the chief guest.

A proclamation rally of the event will be held at 3 p.m. on February 15, starting from the Kottarakara Government Higher Secondary School maidan. Kudumbashree, Harita Karma Sena, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, people’s representatives, and ASHA and anganwadi workers will take part.

An exhibition, a major highlight of the two-day event, will be held at the KIP ground. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the exhibition that will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till February 19.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be the chief guests for the valedictory function. MPs N.K. Premachandran, Kodikunnil Suresh, and A.M. Arif; MLAs M. Naushad, M. Mukesh, Sujith Vijayan Pillai, Kovoor Kunjumon, G.S. Jayalal, P.S. Supal, C.R. Mahesh and P.C. Vishnunath will also be present.

