Local people oppose priest’s burial

Police deployed at Malamugal on Wednesday after local people staged a protest and foiled an attempt to bury the body of a priest who had tested positive for Covid 19.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 June 2020 23:39 IST

Local residents oppose burial at Malamugal

The body of a 77-year-old priest who had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before his death on Tuesday could not be interred on Wednesday after local residents opposed the burial at the cemetery at Malamugal near here.

The body is being kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here.

A decision in this regard is expected on Thursday. Authorities are now exploring the possibility of holding the burial either at a cemetery at Pattoor or at another cemetery near Nalanchira.

A third option, to which the relatives of the priest have expressed their willingness if no other option is unavailable, is to have the mortal remains cremated at Santhi Kavadam. But no decision has been finalised in this regard, Mayor K. Sreekumar said.

The priest, though a resident of Nalanchira, could not be interred there as the local cemetery uses a vault, Corporation officials said. The Union Health Ministry has issued specific guidelines, especially the depth of the pit, for the burial of COVID-19 victims. Though steps were taken to hold the burial at Malamugal on Wednesday, the local people had raised objections.

Meanwhile, several staff of the MCH, including doctors, who are suspected to have come into contact with the priest have been placed in isolation, MCH officials said. Sample have been collected from them for tests, they said. One ward of the District Hospital, Peroorkada, was shut for disinfection.

Tracing the contacts of the priest has proven difficult. He had been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH on April 20 after he fell off a motorcycle. He was later shifted to the District Hospital at Peroorkada where he was placed under surveillance.

He was transferred back to the MCH after he complained of breathing difficulties. His swab tests had returned positive shortly before his death on Tuesday morning.

Lawyer in quarantine

Meanwhile, a lawyer at Vanchiyoor was shifted to the General Hospital and placed in quarantine after neighbours lodged a complaint, the Vanchiyoor police said. According to the complaint, the lawyer had returned from Chennai two days ago, but had not remained in quarantine.