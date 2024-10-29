Local lessons, but Statewide audience

The farming lessons of Pazhayaviduthi Government Upper Primary School near Rajakumari in Idukki are not just limited to its students; they have now gained a State-wide audience. For, the school’s thriving vegetable garden and its young student farmers are now featured on the State syllabus of environmental studies, celebrating the eco-friendly initiatives that have helped it earn the title ‘green school’.

Headmaster Asad A.S. says during syllabus preparation, the Kerala School Curriculum Committee sought photos and details of the school’s gardening activities, resulting in the vegetable garden’s inclusion in the second-semester textbook of Class III. The school has won the State award for the best-performing school for vegetable cultivation.

“Four pictures of the school vegetable garden and child farmers have been included in the textbook,” he says.

Teachers say the school, which owns about 2.5 acres, has transformed much of its weed-covered grounds to a thriving garden through a joint effort of the school staff and the parent-teacher association.

Today, the campus brims with various vegetables and fruits, tended by both teachers and students. Fresh, organic vegetables from the garden are used in the school’s mid-day meal programme, ensuring nutritious meals for the students.

In addition to vegetables, the school has expanded into fruit cultivation. Joshy Thomas, a teacher, says the school’s fruit garden now includes rambutan, baraba, mango, varieties of jamba, orange, and guava. “We are introducing different varieties to expose students to a wide range of fruits,” he says.

Through this hands-on approach, students from pre-primary to Class VII (totalling about 150) benefit from experiential learning. “When students see papaya, orange or chilli in the textbook, they can observe these plants in the garden and gain a deeper understanding,” says a member of the school staff council.

Officials say in 2002, the school was found uneconomical and was included on the list for closure. “The school has gained popularity after the vegetable garden was started in the school and is now one of the best-performing government schools in the district,” says an official.