Local ecology and novel to be in focus at Palakkad seminar

The State Apex Council for Culture and the O.V. Vijayan Smaraka Samithi will jointly organise a seminar on ‘local ecology and novel’ here on Saturday and Sunday.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan will inaugurate the two-day seminar at Surya Rasmi Convention Centre Saturday morning.

Council secretary Prabhakaran Pazhassi and samithi secretary T.R. Ajayan said here that exploring the local ecology in the context of a novel would not only open new vistas of iterary joy, but also throw newer areas of criticism and studies.

Views on development

Writers from across the State will address the seminar on the regions and their ecology portrayed in major Malayalam novels. They said the seminar would discuss modern perceptions of development in the light of the seminal ecological standpoints made in major Malayalam novels. Shiv Viswanathan, writer and professor from OP Jindal Global University, will deliver the keynote address. Writer Asha Menon will deliver the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Lecture.

Fr. K.M. George from Mahatma Gandhi University will speak on perceptions of ecology and literature. K.P. Sankaran from Delhi University will speak on people’s rights on land in Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s view. M. Lineesh from Brennan College will speak on S.K. Pottekkad and his Athiranippadam. P. Somanathan from Calicut University will speak on M.T. Vasudevan Nair and the banks of the Nila.