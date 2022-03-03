‘Local development should also be goal of research’

Vice Chancellors’ round table conference on NEP begins at CUK

With a view to preparing a blueprint for the implementation of the new National Education Policy in universities, a round table conference of Vice Chancellors of universities in the country began at the Central University of Kerala here on Thursday.

The conference is organised in collaboration with the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, which works in the field of education. The conference that began with a discussion on research quality dimensions suggested that local development should also be the goal of research. Research is related to development and it also has a spatial mission. One should be able to acquire research experience from international levels and apply it practically at the local level.

The social conditions of each area should be taken into consideration and emphasis should be given to the local language. The conference pointed out that the ethics of research is being lost and efforts should be made in universities to reclaim it. Vice Chancellors Kattimani (Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh), H. Venkateshwarlu (Central University of Kerala), Battu Satyanarayana (Central University of Karnataka), Kshiti Bhushan Das (Central University of Jharkhand), Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya (Mangalore University), Venkata Ramana, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and K. Sivaprasad, president, UVAS, spoke.

Former Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarashtreeya Hindi Viswavidyalaya Kapil Kapoor, All India Council for Technical Education National Coordinator Ganti S. Murthy, Indian Council of Social Science Research Chairman P. Kanagasabapati, National Monitoring Committee on Education member A. Vinod K, National University of Advanced Legal Studies Vice Chancellor K.C. Sunny, UVAS generalsSecretary C.P. Satheesh spoke during the second session on the topic ‘Indian Knowledge Systems.