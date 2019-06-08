This panchayat in Alappuzha has converted 725 vacant plots into green spaces

Every year on June 5 people from all walks of life celebrate World Environment Day with various eco-friendly activities. For most of them, planting saplings and going green is just a one-day affair in a calendar year.

But the Kanjikuzhy block panchayat in Alappuzha district makes it a routine affair to protect and preserve the environment. The local body has planted 10 lakh fruit-bearing and other plants in the last two years. In doing so, the block panchayat has converted 725 vacant plots into green spaces.

According to Prabha Madhu, president, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat, it all started two years ago on World Environment Day in 2017.

“We took a decision to create fruit gardens in all five grama panchayats under the block panchayat. As the first step, we launched 555 nurseries. The saplings produced are planted in private and public lands ranging from one cent to one acre. Some of the saplings planted in the initial days have grown and started to bear fruit. Now, the Haritha Keralam Mission has launched Pachathuruthu, an initiative to increase green cover in local bodies, and the Kanjikuzhy block panchayat can proudly show 725 small green spaces in its limits,” Ms. Madhu told The Hindu.

Curry leaves plants

Besides planting and maintaining a host of fruit-bearing trees and plants including guava, custard apple, rose apple, pomegranate, drumstick and so on, the block panchayat is growing a whopping four lakh curry leaves plants in Cherthala South, Kanjikuzhy, Kadakarappally, Mararikulam North and Thanneermukkom grama panchayats under it.

“We are following organic farming methods. We made the decision to grow curry trees in large numbers after it was found that curry leaves from neighbouring States contain high pesticide content,” Ms. Madhu added.

The local body has made good use of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds and the workforce to develop and maintain the block plantations.

“For us, environmental conservation is a continuing process. We are not just planting but also taking good care of the saplings. We want to continue the efforts. Our future plan is to set up shops at different places and sell fruits produced in the block plantations,” says M. Hafza Beevi, block development officer, Kanjikuzhy.

The Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat under the block panchayat has earlier achieved a major feat by becoming self-sufficient in organic vegetable production.