Local body to move HC against State govt.

The Malappuram district panchayat is up in arms against the State government for denying funds for the bills that it submitted in the last fiscal. The district panchayat is set to take on the government in the Kerala High Court.

A case would be filed next week, said district panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan.

The district panchayat has submitted treasury bills of ₹24 crore for projects done in 2018-19. But the State government has refused to give the fund and asked the local body to adjust that fund with the projects of the current fiscal.

“By asking us to adjust the funds of projects done in the last fiscal with the schemes of the current fiscal, the government is depriving us of the development work in the current fiscal. That fund of ₹24 crore is our right. We should get it,” said Mr. Unnikrishnan.

Although the government has reportedly asked the district panchayats, including Malappuram, to do the adjustments for the current fiscal, the seven district panchayats ruled by the United Democratic Front (UDF) are not willing to accept the informal request.

Demands GO

“Let the government ensure us through an order that it will be compensated in an apt manner. Without a GO, it is not acceptable to us,” said Mr. Unnikrishnan.

Apart from Malappuram, the district panchayats of Kasaragod, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Wayanad are under the UDF rule.

They, along with the grama panchayats and block panchayats under the UDF rule, are expected to join issue in the case against the State government.

To hit projects

Ummer Arakkal, Malappuram district panchayat standing committee chairman, said the government action would adversely affect the projects earmarked for the current financial year.

“If the local bodies are to deduct the bills of last year’s projects from the current year’s budget, it will seriously affect some of the projects earmarked and announced already,” Mr. Arakkal said.

Mr. Unnikrishnan alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had harmed the district panchayat by scuttling one of its most popular projects for the welfare of kidney patients.

The government’s attitude, coupled with the demonetisation of 2016 and the devastating floods of 2018, has badly affected the welfare project involving philanthropists from across the district.