Local body to aid Kanjikuzhy residents get govt. jobs

ALAPPUZHA

08 June 2021 17:46 IST

Be it organic farming, day care centre for animals, distributing smart phones to students of poor economic background, and farming project for returning expatriates, the Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha has set many models prompting others to follow suit.

The local body has launched yet another ambitious project, Career Kanjikuzhy. It aims to ensure government jobs for at least one member in every family in the panchayat. As part of the project, job aspirants are provided comprehensive training, free of cost, to equip them with capabilities to succeed in competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), and other Central and State agencies.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our aim is to create at least one government employee in every family. We have set a time period of five years to achieve the target,” said M. Santhosh Kumar, vice president, Kanjikuzhy panchayat.

The local body has set aside ₹10 lakh for the programme. In view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, classes are imparted online at present. WhatsApp groups have been created in all 18 wards in the panchayat. Study materials and questions are provided through it. According to panchayat authorities, 1,500 people have so far registered for the training programme.

An academic committee with retired government officials and people’s representatives has been constituted to oversee the activities. Faculty groups consisting of subject experts are entrusted with imparting training. Examinations will be conducted regularly and answers evaluated by the faculty. Candidates who score top marks will be rewarded.

Apart from providing comprehensive training in each subject, the panchayat will regularly update candidates about PSC announcements. It is implementing the project with the help of arts and sports clubs, libraries, Kudumbashree self-help groups, and various voluntary organisations.