Local body polls: parties take stock of work done

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 November 2020 19:34 IST

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) at the city Corporation has had a rather comfortable five years despite being in a minority with 43 members in a 100-member council. Outgoing Mayor K. Sreekumar, who took over from V.K. Prasanth last October after his victory at the Vattiyurkavu byelections, says the work done by the civic body in various sectors is there for all to see.

“We have managed to close all waste dumps in the city with our successful waste treatment at source measures. The garden at Erumakkuzhi is the biggest symbol of our efforts and its results across the city. We have focussed on providing succour to the poor, right from distribution of welfare pensions to more people to providing housing for many and even free dialysis treatment and free medicines for cancer patients from poor families. As for developmental projects, we have managed to tender and start work on all projects under the Smart City scheme and managed to complete five of those. The smart roads and traffic systems as well as the Integrated Command Control Centre and other projects will change the face of the city. We also addressed parking issues in the city,” says Mr. Sreekumar.

He says that the Corporation, in addition to achieving a major jump in tax revenues, also found new sources of revenues through a licencing system for septage collection (₹4.53 crore in one year) and licencing for drinking water supply (₹3.11 crore). These measures also improved services and also cut down on corruption and gave new revenue sources for the Corporation, he says.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary party leader M.R. Gopan says that the past five years for the LDF in the Corporation has been one of fooling people.

“They have not been able to build even a single flat complex for people in the past five years, even though announcements were made. Several people who have submitted applications have been waiting for their houses for so long. As far as Smart City projects are concerned, they have taken only preliminary steps. It has not progressed much. They have been unable to bring out a master plan for the city too. The Corporation has been a failure in road development and pipeline extension works,” says Mr. Gopan.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Beemapally Rasheed says that the LDF, which has been holding power in the Corporation for decades, has failed to take the city forward in any sector.

“They organised such a huge campaign for the Smart City project, involving even people in a voting process to choose the projects. But they have failed to implement it properly. Though they were in the minority, they escaped many a time due to the UDF’s stand to keep distance from the BJP and to walk out rather than vote with them against some proposal,” says Mr. Rasheed.