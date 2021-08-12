Local body polls: LDF wins 7 wards, UDF 6, Independents 2

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won seven wards and the United Democratic Front (UDF) six in the byelections held in 15 local body wards in nine districts on Wednesday. One ward each was won by LDF and UDF-backed Independents, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

The votes were counted on Thursday. The UDF wrested three seats from the LDF, while the latter picked up two wards from the UDF.

LDF candidates emerged victorious in Pathinaramkallu ward in Nedumangad municipality, Thiruvananthapuram; Palloor in Kalanjoor grama panchayat, Pathanamthitta; Choorathode in Vengoor panchayat, Ernakulam; Parassery West ward in Thalakkad panchayat, Malappuram; Kallunira ward of Valayam grama panchayat, Kozhikode; Pazheri ward of Sulthan Bathery municipality; Veerpad ward in Aralam panchayat, Kannur.

The UDF bagged the Ilangulam ward in Elikkulam panchayat, Kottayam; North Maradi in Maradi grama panchayat, Ernakulam; Kozhipilly South in Varappetti panchayat, Ernakulam; Chevayoor in Cherukavu grama panchayat, Malappuram; Muduppilassery in Vandoor panchayat, Malappuram; and Vazhikadavu ward in Nilambur block panchayat, Malappuram.

In the bypoll in Naluthode ward of Muttar panchayat, Alappuzha, LDF-backed Independent Antony (Monichan) won through a draw of lots after he tied with Sunny Mammen. In Karakkode ward of Piravom municipality, Ernakulam, UDF-backed Independent Sini Joy won by a margin of 205 votes.

Elections were held in 11 grama panchayat wards, one block panchayat ward in Malappuram district and three municipality wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.