Local body members score well in equivalency exams

Thiruvananthapuram

19 September 2021 19:12 IST

67 persons emerged victorious in higher secondary exams

People’s representatives have scored big in the higher secondary equivalency examinations of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority.

Sixty-seven persons, from panchayat member to municipal standing committee members, have emerged successful in the second year higher secondary equivalency examinations held in July this year. Of them 53 are women and 14 men.

These include 31 grama panchayat members, two grama panchayat presidents and one vice president and seven grama panchayat standing committee members. Rasikala R., president, Elamkunnapuzha grama panchayat in Ernakulam; Aseena Beevi, president, Alayamon panchayat in Kollam; and E. Jiji, vice president, Panayam grama panchayat; were among the winners.

Eleven block panchayat members, two block panchayat standing committee members, one block panchayat vice president passed the examinations. P. Shyrin, vice president, Koothupramabu block in Kannur; two district panchayat members from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur; one Corporation councillor; and one Corporation education standing commitee chairperson; emerged successful.

The maximum number of people’s representatives who passed the examination were from Malappuram, the district from where the maximum number of learners appeared for the examination.