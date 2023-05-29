ADVERTISEMENT

Local body member held for circulating misleading video on Plus Two results

May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nikhil Manohar, a BJP member of the panchayat, had allegedly circulated a video claiming that the results had been withdrawn.

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a ward member of the Poruvazhy grama panchayat in Kollam for allegedly circulating online a misleading video on the Plus Two results. Nikhil Manohar, a BJP member of the panchayat, had allegedly circulated a video claiming that the results had been withdrawn.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty termed it an ‘‘act of terror’‘ in the education sector. He said that the police had held the accused, but the BJP leadership also had the responsibility to initiate action against him, Mr. Sivankutty said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US