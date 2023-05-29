HamberMenu
Local body member held for circulating misleading video on Plus Two results

Nikhil Manohar, a BJP member of the panchayat, had allegedly circulated a video claiming that the results had been withdrawn.

May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a ward member of the Poruvazhy grama panchayat in Kollam for allegedly circulating online a misleading video on the Plus Two results. Nikhil Manohar, a BJP member of the panchayat, had allegedly circulated a video claiming that the results had been withdrawn.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty termed it an ‘‘act of terror’‘ in the education sector. He said that the police had held the accused, but the BJP leadership also had the responsibility to initiate action against him, Mr. Sivankutty said.

