Local body in Wayanad passes resolution to capture big cat on prowl

‘As many as 32 domestic animals killed and nearly seven critically injured in tiger attacks in two months at Meenangadi panchayat’

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
November 09, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meenangadi grama panchayat in Wayanad has urged the government to adopt steps to capture the tiger that has triggered panic among residents of the panchayats for the past two months.

A resolution passed by a special grama sabha meeting convened by the civic body on Wednesday urged the government to expedite steps to capture the predator by using chemical tranquilisers.

As many as 32 domestic animals had been killed and nearly seven critically injured in tiger attacks in two months in the panchayat, K.E. Vinayan, president, Meenangadi grama panchayat, told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Chief Wildlife Warden had issued a directive to capture the tiger by darting tranquilisers two weeks ago, the animal was yet to be captured owing to apathy on the part of Forest officials, Mr. Vinayan alleged.

The grama sabha also urged the government to adopt steps to separate human settlements and forests after a comprehensive study by experts, eradicate invasive alien plants such as Senna spectabilis (calceolaria shower), Lantana, and Eupatorium, raise natural forests after felling mono-crop plantations like teak to ensure food for wildlife; revise compensation for farmers for losses suffered in wildlife attack in proportion to their expenses, adopt legal steps against estate owners who failed to clear undergrowth on their plantations, and strengthen rapid response teams of the Forest department and recommend to the Central government to declare wild boars as vermin.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar and Sulthan Bathery block panchayat president C. Assainar spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app