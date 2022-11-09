Local body in Wayanad passes resolution to capture big cat on prowl

‘As many as 32 domestic animals killed and nearly seven critically injured in tiger attacks in two months at Meenangadi panchayat’

Meenangadi grama panchayat in Wayanad has urged the government to adopt steps to capture the tiger that has triggered panic among residents of the panchayats for the past two months.

A resolution passed by a special grama sabha meeting convened by the civic body on Wednesday urged the government to expedite steps to capture the predator by using chemical tranquilisers.

As many as 32 domestic animals had been killed and nearly seven critically injured in tiger attacks in two months in the panchayat, P.A. Vinayan, president, Meenangadi grama panchayat, told The Hindu.

Though the Chief Wildlife Warden had issued a directive to capture the tiger by darting tranquilisers two weeks ago, the animal was yet to be captured owing to apathy on the part of Forest officials, Mr. Vinayan alleged.

The grama sabha also urged the government to adopt steps to separate human settlements and forests after a comprehensive study by experts, eradicate invasive alien plants such as Senna spectabilis (calceolaria shower), Lantana, and Eupatorium, raise natural forests after felling mono-crop plantations like teak to ensure food for wildlife; revise compensation for farmers for losses suffered in wildlife attack in proportion to their expenses, adopt legal steps against estate owners who failed to clear undergrowth on their plantations, and strengthen rapid response teams of the Forest department and recommend to the Central government to declare wild boars as vermin.

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar and Sulthan Bathery block panchayat president C. Assainar spoke.