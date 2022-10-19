Local body in Idukki moves to study how opening a quarry will affect environment

A protest march against the proposed quarry at Kottakkavala in Karimannoor panchayat in Idukki.

In a move that could prompt people to be aware of environmental impacts before any commercial or infrastructure projects is undertaken, a local body in Idukki has engaged an expert committee to study the feasibility of opening a new quarry in their administrative limit.

According to sources, a quarry owner recently sought permission from the Karimannoor panchayat to open a unit at Mulappuram Kottakkavala. It was then that two panchayat members, Liyo Kunnappalli and D. Devasya, demanded that the panchayat committee conduct a feasibility test before issuing permit for the quarry.

The committee consented to the demand and commissioned the study by an expert panel, which according to officials, is a first-of-its-kind move in the State.

The survey was carried out on Tuesday by a team comprising Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) senior principal scientist Dr. T.V. Sajeev and Dr. K.G. Thara, former Disaster Management Committee member. The team collected details and will submit a report to the panchayat soon.

Welcoming the move to initiate a study, Dr. Sajeev said it would help create awareness among people of the area of the environmental impact of any projects planned. "The local bodies have the power to make such decisions. But over the years it was lost. The decision to employ a study will help to create awareness on the issues affecting people," he said.

It was for creating environmental awareness among the local people that the demand for the study was made before permission was granted to the quarry, Mr. Kunnappilli said. The report to be submitted by the expert committee would also help in any legal issues in case the quarry owner opted to go to court, action council coordinator Manoj Kokkatt said. " The proposed quarry land is being used for rubber plantation for over 100 years." he added.

Meanwhile, Karimannoor panchayat president Nisamol Shaji said that the local people had filed a complaint against the quarry before the panchayat. "It was then that the panchayat committee decided to conduct an expert study," said Ms. Shaji.

