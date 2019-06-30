Local body enters the ring with an academy

The Kollam district panchayat will become the first local body in the State to open a boxing academy for school students.

The roofed boxing ring at Government Higher Secondary School, Perinad, will have a small gallery for the audience.

The students will be provided quality boxing gear, including gloves, head guards, punching gloves, and punching pads.

“The 25-lakh project aims at identifying talents and imparting scientific training to them. Both high school and higher secondary students can sign up for the training and the academy will start functioning in July,” said district panchayat secretary K. Prasad, who is also the implementing officer of the project.

He said boxing was selected since Kollam was home to many State and national champions.

“By offering quality training, we can bring out more champions. The project has been conceived and completed in consultation with experts. The academy can also be used to conduct events,” he said.

The training will be given without disrupting regular school hours, mostly hour-long sessions in the mornings, evenings and holidays. Training at the academy will be free of cost.

The academy is functioning in association with the District Sports Council and the Amateur Boxing Association.

“We have appointed a trainer and soon we will conduct selection camps at various parts of Kollam,” he said.

Kabaddi institute

The district panchayat is also planning to open a kabaddi institute at Kalluvathukkal.

“J. Udayakumar who was the coach of the Indian team is from Paripally. In Chathannur, Kalluvathukkal and Paripally, there are many kabaddi teams and the sports is really popular in those parts. We have constructed the building for the institute and will be appointing a trainer shortly,” he said.