Kerala

Local body election a litmus test for all major contenders

Trends indicative of voter preference for Assembly polls

With the dispute between the Kerala Congress (M) factions over power-sharing in the Kottayam district panchayat remaining unresolved, the local body elections, which are just four months away, would prove to be a litmus test for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Trends in the local body elections that precede the Assembly elections are usually indicative of voter preferences.

Strife within KC(M)

Maintaining a clear lead is in the local body election is crucial for the LDF and the UDF. Individual performance is also decisive for allies as the power to bargain for Assembly seats largely rests on the performance in strongholds. This is being cited as a prime reason for the uncompromising stance the Mani and Joseph factions in the Kerala Congress (M) had adopted in the case of the Kottayam district panchayat.

For electoral gains, the LDF is banking on the upper hand it gained in the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the stark differences within the UDF, especially the KC(M), and the schism in the BJP.

Against CAA

The role played by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by enlisting the support of the Opposition in the initial protests against the CAA had helped the front gain considerable clout in minority strongholds.

The decentralised COVID-19 management model, with local bodies in the thick of action, has also won encomiums for the front.

BJP’s aim

Since this is the first electoral test after a change of guard in the BJP State leadership, onus is on the current crop of leaders to improve the party’s performance.

Local body elections will have to be held in October so that the newly elected committees can come into being by November 11, which is a constitutional obligation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:40:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/local-body-election-a-litmus-test-for-all-major-contenders/article31782340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY