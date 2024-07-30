Local body chiefs told to take disaster-relief steps without waiting for specific govt. orders

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Tuesday directed the presidents and secretaries of local bodies in disaster-affected areas to assess the situation and take appropriate steps to tackle it in consultation with the Disaster Management Authority without waiting for specific directions or orders from the government.

The local self-government bodies have been instructed to immediately provide clean drinking water, food and other facilities to those in the camps and those who have been isolated.

Apart from the local bodies where the camps are situated, other local bodies should also take steps to supply the required material and human resources to the camps. District Joint Directors have also been instructed to take necessary steps to redeploy the officers of other local bodies, if required.

The Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers will also be deployed for rescue and relief efforts. In minor landslip areas, workers can be assigned to remove soil and clear roadblocks and drains. The services of the workers can be used, including in removal of garbage and mud, cleaning of contaminated wells, and setting up of camps.

Control rooms

The Scheduled Tribes Development department has opened control rooms to coordinate rescue and relief camp operations for people in tribal regions. The toll-free number can be contacted at 1800-425-2312. The Wayanad district-level control room can be contacted at 04936-204151. The other control rooms at Sulthan Bathery ( 04936-2233355, 62384 61385), Mananthavady (04935-2411111, 94466 37748) and Vythiri (04936-256100, 85908 42965).

Scuba divers

Meanwhile, a team of scuba divers of the Fire and Rescue Services department, who had participated in the search operations for sanitation worker N. Joy who went missing in the Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital recently, have been sent to Wayanad to take part in the rescue operations.