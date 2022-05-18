Local body bypolls: LDF wins two wards, NDA one in Idukki

BJP retains Anadavankudy ward of Idamalakkudy panchayat

In the byelections for the 11th ward (Anadavankudy) of the Idamalakkudy grama panchayat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won by a margin of 21 votes on Wednesday.

Nimalavathi Kannan (BJP) polled 54 votes, while Parvathi Paramasivam of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) received 33 votes in the bypoll. Remya Ganesan of the United Democratic Front (UDF) received 17 votes. The ward was retained by the BJP.

In the 12th ward (Vellanthanam) of the Udumbannur grama panchayat, Jancy Sojan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) of the LDF received 612 votes, Mini Benny of the Congress pollled 381 votes and Shinymol K. of the BJP 59 votes. The LDF wrested the ward from the UDF by a margin of 231 votes. The election was necessitated after Bindu Sajee of the Congress resigned after she moved abroad to take up a job.

At the Ward 4 (Chembalam) of the Ayyappancoil grama panchayat, Shyamol Rajan (CPI) of the LDF won by a majority of 78 votes. She polled 388 votes against Sunitha Biju of the UDF, while Ashamol of the BJP polled 62 votes. The byelection was held after Mini Nandakumar of the CPI resigned from the post. She was the president of the grama panchayat.