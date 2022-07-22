Local body bypolls: LDF wins nine wards, BJP, one

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) won nine wards each and an LDF-backed Independent candidate and the BJP won one each in the bypolls held in 20 local body wards.

The results were out on Friday following the counting that began at 10 a.m. The CPI(M) won eight wards and the Kerala Congress (M) one for the LDF. For the UDF, the Congress won three wards, Indian Union Muslim League five, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, one.

The BJP retained the Alummoodu ward in the Ilamballoor grama panchayat, Kollam, while an LDF-backed independent won the Adakam ward in the Kallar grama panchayat (Kasaragod).

The LDF retained nine of its seats, while the UDF wrested the Achankanam ward (Vandanmedu panchayat, Idukki) that was held by an LDF-backed Independent, and the Pattaje ward (Badiadka panchayat, Kasaragod) from the BJP.

Of the four municipal wards that saw by-elections, the UDF retained Pulinchode (Aluva municipality) and Kizhakkethala (Manjeri municipality), while the LDF retained Thoyyammal (Kanhangad municipality) and Moonampadi (Malappuram municipality). The UDF retained Athavanad in the Malappuram district panchayat.

The bypolls held on Thursday recorded a 72.98% turnout.