Local body bypolls: LDF wins 4 out of 6 seats in Thrissur

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Wednesday won four seats in the byelections conducted in six local bodies in Thrissur district. It wrested the Alengadu ward in Thrikkur from the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The elections were held for the 13th division (Onnam Kallu) of the Wadakkanchery municipality, Anandapuram division of the Irinjalakuda block panchayat, Thuravankadu ward of Muriyad panchayat, Velayanadu ward of Vellangallur panchayat, Alengadu ward of Thrikkur and Kuzhur ward in Kuzhur Panchayat.

The LDF won in Onnam Kallu, Anandapuram , Thuravankadu and Alengadu. The UDF won in Kuzhur and Velayanadu.

At Onnam Kallu, LDF candidate Mallika Suresh won against UDF’s Sindhu Subramanyam by 27 votes. At Anandapuram, Sheena Rajan of the LDF defeated Salini Unnikrishnan of the UDF by 597 votes. Rosmy Jayesh of the LDF won in Thuravankadu by 45 votes against Shiji George of the UDF.

The LDF wrested the Alengadu ward of Thrikkur panchayat from the UDF. LDF candidate Linto Thomas won against UDF candidate Mathew Elivungal for 285 votes. The UDF candidate had won the last election by 165 votes.

At Velayanadu, the UDF retained its sitting seat. Biju Paul of the UDF won against K.K. Noushad of the LDF by 303 votes. UDF candidate Sethumon Chitteth won against LDF candidate Jenson Thettayil by 285 votes.