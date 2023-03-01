ADVERTISEMENT

Local body bypoll: LDF wins two wards, UDF one in Kollam

March 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The results of the byelections held in various local bodies of the district on February 28 were announced on Wednesday. Left Democratic Front candidate N. Anilkumar won Kunnikode North, the first ward in the Vilakudi grama panchayat. While he bagged 878 votes, other candidates Salim Zainuddin (Congress), G. Satheesan (BJP) and Anees Ansari (Aam Aadmi Party) polled 637, 19, and 11 votes respectively. In Edamulakkal fourth ward Thevarthottam, LDF candidate P. Anilkumar won with 595 votes. While J. Babu (Congress) received 260 votes, M. Ashok Kumar (BJP) bagged 333 votes.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Deepu Gangadharan won Kollam Corporation third division Meenathucherry. While he bagged 2,099 votes, Sandhya Raju Neelakandan of the CPI(M) and S. Preethi of the BJP won 1,465 and 47 votes respectively.

