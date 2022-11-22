  1. EPaper
Local body begins restoration of barren polders

November 22, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In line with a State-sponsored programme to expand paddy farming, works have begun to make the Vechur Muryankeri-Kattapuram paddy field fit for cultivation after a long gap.

The land in the 13th ward of the Vechur grama panchayat had been lying barren for the past 25 years. On the basis of a government allowing the panchayat to start cultivation in this field, the local body has initiated steps in this regard.

The project, according to officials, is being executed through Ninav, a men’s self-help group. As much as 53 acres of barren land in Muryankeri-Kattapuram is being made suitable for cultivation in a phased manner under the scheme.

According to authorities, the initiative has been included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). A total of 1,735 working days will be provided for the project through the MGNREGS and 176 guaranteed workers have been appointed for the project. The restoration of the Muryankeri-Kattapuram fields will not just add to paddy production but will also address the issue of waterlogging to a great extent.

Vechur grama panchayat president K.R. Shailakumar inaugurated the work at a function held on Tuesday. Panchayat vice president Binzi Joseph presided. Vaikom block MGNREG programme officer T.V. Prashant explained the scheme.

