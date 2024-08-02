GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Local body adalats in Thiruvananthapuram from August 7

The Corporation-level adalat will be held on August 29

Updated - August 02, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self-Government department’s adalats at the district and municipal corporation level will begin with an adalat in the capital on August 7. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the adalat to be held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium from 11 a.m. onwards. Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh will preside.

Complaints related to the local bodies in the district, other than the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, will be taken up at the adalat. The Corporation-level adalat will be held on August 29. Applications for the adalat can be submitted through the website www.adalat.lsgkerala.gov.in. Complaints can also be submitted directly at the centre on the day of the adalat. Applications received in advance will reach the adalat after all verifications are completed.

For the Thiruvananthapuram district-level adalats, 991 applications have been received till now. The last date for submission of applications online is August 3. Public can approach the adalat if the service is not received within the time limit even though the application has been properly submitted to the local body. Along with this, the adalat committee will also consider the general complaints of the people on various issues. Suggestions related to various functions of the local body can also be submitted.

Grievances can be filed on matters related to regularisation of building construction permits, trade and commercial service licences, registration of births, deaths and marriages, taxes, beneficiary schemes, scheme implementation, social security pensions, waste management, public facilities, asset maintenance and efficiency of local self-government bodies. New applications for LIFE housing project and extreme poverty alleviation schemes and service-related matters will not be considered in the adalat.

