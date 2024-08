A local body adalat led by M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments, will be held in Pathanamthitta district on September 10.

The event, being organised in connection with the third anniversary of the State government, will begin at 8.30 a.m. at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. Application pertaining to matters such as building permit, trade-commercial-industrial-service licenses, civil registration taxes, beneficiary schemes and so on will be considered during the adalat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.