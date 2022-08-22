Local bodies work on Sunday, over 15,000 pending files cleared

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 22, 2022 00:29 IST

As many as 15,778 pending files were cleared across local bodies in the State, all of which functioned on Sunday as part of the State government's intensive drive to clear pending files. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan chaired a meeting of department heads and secretaries. In a similar drive conducted on a Sunday in July, 34,995 files were cleared.

The pending file clearance drive, which began on June 15, will end on September 30. The employees are currently working on one holiday every month to clear the files.

