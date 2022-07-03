Local bodies work on Sunday, clear 35,000 pending files

As many as 34,995 pending files were cleared across local bodies in the State, all of which functioned on Sunday as part of the State government's intensive drive to clear pending files. A total of 33,231 files were cleared in grama panchayats, while 1,764 files were cleared in municipalities and corporation offices.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan visited the Mayyil panchayat office in Kannur to monitor the functioning of the office on a holiday. The panchayat office had 90 pending files on Sunday morning. By the time the Minister reached there around noon, 59 of these files were cleared. By 2 p.m., all the pending files were cleared.

Staff of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation working on Sunday to clear pending files on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Employees lauded

The offices of the Panchayat Director and Deputy Director also functioned on Sunday. In all districts, except Wayanad, more than 55% of the staff were present. In Kollam, 80% of the staff in panchayats turned up for work, while the Panchayat directorate had 90% attendance. In the Corporation offices, 55.1% of the staff were present. Mr. Govindan lauded the employees who worked on a holiday to clear pending files. The pending file clearance drive, which began on June 15, will end on September 30. The employees are currently working on one holiday every month to clear the files.