Local bodies told to spur economic activities

October 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh has called on local bodies to assume a key role in spurring the local economy by promoting entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

Addressing a training programme for secretaries of local self government institutions here on Monday, he said local bodies could open up employment opportunities and income-generating activities. The Minister said the unified LSG department had redefined the role of local bodies and expanded their mandate beyond providing citizen services.

Secretaries of 941 grama panchayats, six corporations, 87 municipalities, 152 block panchayats, and 14 district panchayats, are attending the training programme. Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and principal Director M.G. Rajamanikyam were among those who participated in the sessions.