Local bodies to prepare GIS maps of properties to improve tax collection

February 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Local self-government bodies in the State are set to prepare Geographic Information System (GIS) maps of public and private properties, showing their use and features necessary for fixing property taxes.

The Local Self Government department has issued orders to all local bodies to prepare a GIS map indicating the revenue bases of the properties and make it a public document. The preparation of the GIS maps is being taken up based on a recommendation of the 6th State Finance Commission in its second report, which suggested that the local bodies can develop their own tax and non-tax maps.

According to the order issued by the LSGD last week, the maps could be prepared by utilising the volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) from Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics, on the basis of a digital system to be developed for the purpose. The responsibility of developing the digital system will be entrusted to a professional institution. Unique premises numbers will be generated for continuity.

The database of all licenced institutions and their staff will be collected from the local body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department and the Labour department and collated, to facilitate the assessment of professional taxes. The plans for GIS mapping of properties in various local bodies, especially the corporations, have been in the works for a long time but have failed to take off until now. The mapping of properties, and a periodic updating of the database, will give local bodies an actual picture of the amount of tax money owed to them as well as to track down defaulters.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh hinted last week at a hike in property taxes before the beginning of the next financial year as part of measures to increase the revenues of local bodies on their own. The Finance Commission has recommended that property taxes be increased by 35% every five years. However, the government will be implementing the tax revisions in a phased manner annually, without passing on a heavy burden to the public, he says.