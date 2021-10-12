Local bodies to help in school reopening

Minister calls for precautionary steps, better monitoring

The local bodies in the State should take the lead in taking all the precautions ahead of the reopening of schools after a long period of remaining closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, Minister for Local Self Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Plans have to be made for the daily upkeep and precautions to be taken at the entry points, classrooms, school compound, toilets, drinking water sources, kitchens, and school vehicles.

The local bodies have to ensure that the teaching and non-teaching staff, school bus employees, and family members of the students in each area have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before school reopening. Meetings of the PTA and the school management committee have to be convened for this purpose. People’s representatives have to be present in these meetings. The local bodies also have to ensure that the maintenance work on school vehicles are carried out.

School-level health committees have to be formed, with local body representatives also as part of it, for the implementation of all the health protocols.