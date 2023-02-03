ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies to get more development fund in Kerala Budget

February 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kudumbashree allotted ₹260 crore, solid waste management scheme gets ₹210 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The demand of local administrators to have a considerable increase in their development fund has resonated with the State government with the Budget earmarking ₹8,258 crore. It has been enhanced to 27.19% of the State’s total Plan outlay.

In the latest Budget, the allotment of ₹3,647 crore as maintenance fund and ₹2,244 crore as general purpose fund will contribute towards the timely completion of local welfare projects. It also includes the allotment of ₹210 crore to the externally aided projects under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Scheme now being implemented in municipalities and corporations.

The Kudumbashree Mission has been allocated ₹260 crore. For the Swachh Bharat Mission, the State’s contribution will be ₹24.4 crore apart from the expected Central aid of ₹36.6 crore. The allocation of ₹25 crore for activities under the State’s Suchitwa Mission is another highlight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US