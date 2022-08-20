Local bodies to function on Sunday
The local bodies in the State will function on Sunday as part of the pending file disposal drive, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.
Other regular services to the public will not be available during the day. The local bodies had similarly worked on a holiday on July 3, when 34,995 pending files were disposed of. The department has fixed September 18 too as a working day for the same purpose.
