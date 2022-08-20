Kerala

Local bodies to function on Sunday

The local bodies in the State will function on Sunday as part of the pending file disposal drive, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Other regular services to the public will not be available during the day. The local bodies had similarly worked on a holiday on July 3, when 34,995 pending files were disposed of. The department has fixed September 18 too as a working day for the same purpose. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 7:37:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/local-bodies-to-function-on-sunday/article65791387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY