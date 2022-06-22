Local bodies to ensure better amenities in relief camps

KSDMA will provide funds in advance

With a view to providing better amenities in relief camps and for effective coordination, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has decided to strengthen disaster preparedness of local bodies by sanctioning funds in advance.

From this year, relief camps will provide improved facilities, including hygienic surroundings and access to entertainment such as television, cinema and news feeds, for those at the camps.

To arrange these facilities, the KSDMA will provide funds to the local bodies in advance to host camps in each ward in their limits. This is the first time that advance payment is issued. In the past, local body chiefs or revenue authorities will have to complete many formalities to get the funds incurred for running camps in their limits., even months after disasters.

This has often hit the quality of life in the relief camps. From this year, corporations will be allotted ₹5 lakh each, ₹2 lakh each for municipalities, and ₹1 lakh each for 941 grama panchayats in advance for disaster preparedness, said a senior officer in the KSDMA.

This is apart from a directive to the District Collectors to release ₹25,000 to each village office in advance for making immediate arrangements for relief camps, refreshment to emergency workers, removing fallen trees or such other emergencies.

The local body chiefs have been directed to identify a building in each ward - one such building for two wards in case of any paucity - ahead of the monsoon.

The advance amount can be used for footing the bills for electricity, toilets, lights, fans, and improving kitchen facilities at the camps. The authorities should accommodate only two families (a maximum of eight to 12 members) in a room having a size of 20×20 ft. Mobile charging, recharging, facilities for exercise, and counselling will also be arranged there.