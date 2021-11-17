Local bodies to depend on fundraising, donations

S.R. Praveen

17 November 2021 18:06 IST

Local Self-Government dept. circular seeks measures to cut down on extra expenses

The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has asked local bodies to take adequate measures to cut down on extra expenses, especially in bigger projects. It has suggested alternatives including local-level fundraising and donations rather than complete dependency on Plan funds.

As per a circular issued to local bodies earlier this week, it is not wrong on the part of local bodies to ensure public participation and collect donations for projects that require large funding. People's participation in local planning is one of the basic principles of the People's Plan movement. Planning and implementation of development projects using local-level fundraising and without depending entirely on Plan funds has to be encouraged, says the circular.

However, the circular says transparency has to be maintained in the spendings, with complete records of all expenses, which have to be made available for audits when required. The circular comes at a time when local bodies are still recovering from the financial strains caused by the extra responsibilities thrust upon them following unprecedented floods and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertising

Advertising

Experiment

After the pandemic outbreak, the local bodies had to use their network of health staff for contract tracing, in keeping track of quarantined people and in the setting up of community kitchens and running COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and institutional quarantine centres. All of these had caused severe strain on the finances as well as the human resources of the local bodies, with crores being spent on the upkeep of these facilities in the bigger urban local bodies. The urban local bodies also had to take the extra strain of accommodating people from nearby panchayats in their FLTCs.

The local bodies have been experimenting with the donation route to generate funds, especially in the running of community kitchens. Several individuals and organisations came forward to contribute in cash and kind to these kitchens. These gestures contributed in no small measure to ease the strain on the local bodies.

But, such initiatives have not always been successful. For instance, several local bodies had given calls to the public to contribute smartphones and other digital equipment for children from economically backward families to access online classes. However, the response has been underwhelming in many areas with only a small percentage of the required number of equipment coming in as contributions.