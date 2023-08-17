Local bodies to be armed with action plan against climate change

August 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 217 local bodies in the State will soon be better equipped for disaster mitigation, thanks to a localised climate change action plan prepared as a participatory exercise with the support of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

The action plan would be factored into the annual plan of local bodies. The 217 local bodies that were selected for the pilot project fall within the Pampa river basin in the Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts. The action plan for the remaining local bodies would be taken up soon, an official pressnote issued here said.

The action plan takes into account the recorded changes in the temperature of the region, the annual rainfall and its pattern as well as the forecast of changes. Each local body constituted a core team of experts to collect and record the details. Focus group discussions on disaster risks and climate change factors were organised and inputs collected from local communities before finalising the action plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressnote said the action plan was also aimed at helping local bodies reduce the carbon footprint while implementing development projects, handle disasters and achieve sustainable development.

The action plan documents of the 217 local bodies will be exhibited at a workshop to be held here on Friday. Chief Secretary V.Venu is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop. Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will deliver the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.