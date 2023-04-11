ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies that are not waste-free will be fined: Minister

April 11, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh felicitating Haritha Karma Sena members at the announcement of waste-free green Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.  

Each ward and local self-government institution that cannot declare itself free of waste will be fined, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after making the announcement of waste-free green Neyyattinkara here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the new push was for each ward and local self-government institution to be declared free of waste. Waste management would be a criterion for sanctioning development fund. Those unable to meet this target would be fined a stipulated sum, while those who meet the target will be given extra funds.

‘Haritha Neyyar’ is a campaign launched by K. Ansalan, MLA, with the objective of making Neyyattinkara a waste-free constituency. Waste-free green Neyyattinkara is being implemented in local bodies in the constituency with the support of Clean Kerala, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree, and Haritha Kerala Mission as part of Haritha Neyyar.

Each week, one waste product was collected through the Haritha Karma Sena units and at the end of the week, it will be handed over to Clean Kerala Company Ltd. Since January when the campaign was launched, 2,960 tonnes of waste has been handed over to Clean Kerala.

Neyyattinkara municipality that put up a good performance as part of the campaign was honoured at the function.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar was present.

