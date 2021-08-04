Local bodies step up drive against COVID in Kollam

Special test drive for merchants, workers and shop staff on a daily basis

With the government relaxing the lockdown restrictions prior to Onam, various local bodies in the district have stepped up their preventive measures against COVID-19.

The district administration has issued new guidelines to ensure crowd control in shops and other business outlets. The Mynagappally grama panchayat, which falls in the C category, is conducting a special test drive for merchants and workers. In Yeroor, the police, merchants, health workers and volunteers participated in panchayat and ward-level meetings and revised instructions have been given to all.

The Thalavur panchayat has made COVID-19 test mandatory for shop employees in coordination with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. While sectoral magistrates have strengthened the monitoring and enforcement measures, public health centres are conducting tests on a daily basis. The Ummannur panchayat is conducting mass test drives in colonies and cashew factories along with the distribution of preventive medicines.

The Punalur municipality has intensified testing, especially among autorickshaw and taxi drivers while vaccination is progressing. More than 50 expectant mothers have been administrated vaccine as part of the Mathrukavacham programme. The local body authorities have made arrangements for announcement on protocol compliance in public places.

The Anchal grama panchayat, which is in the D category, will conduct antigen tests in all 19 wards. The first-line treatment centre functioning at Anchal East Higher Secondary School has 57 patients and the panchayat officials are providing food and medicines for them. The domiciliary care centre at East Kallada grama panchayat currently has 28 patients. Apart from preventive measures, including announcements, the local body has been distributing preventive medicines in three phases.

The Neduvathur grama panchayat in Kottarakra has increased the number of antigen and RT-PCR tests. At present patients in palliative care are administered the vaccine at their homes and rapid response teams have been asked to function more efficiently. The district panchayat has distributed antigen test kits along with Ayurveda and homoeo preventive medicines at Melila.

The Klappana panchayat that had reported a high number of new cases has also strengthened the containment measures.