Local bodies should implement more palliative care schemes: Minister

January 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

Only a few States like Kerala give importance to palliative care, said Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian here on Friday.

He was inaugurating the distribution of appointment orders to persons selected under the ‘Ayur Paliyam’ and ‘Paramedical Tech’ schemes of the Kollam district panchayat. “In the past six years, a large number of health workers and paramedical staff were appointed in the State. Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) can implement many schemes in palliative care and a master plan should be prepared jointly by district, block, and grama panchayats. Treatment should be ensured by forming an insurance coverage plan,” said the Minister who added that the healthcare of youngsters is also important. “More open gyms should be set up in all grama panchayats to prevent lifestyle diseases,” he said.

Home-centred care

Ayur Paliyam is a scheme to provide better care to bedridden patients who need palliative care in the rural areas of the district through government Ayurvedic hospitals. The goal is home-centred care for patients who need more attention and continuous care. Care is ensured through home visits by a team consisting of medical officer, palliative nurse and Ayurvedic therapist in various blocks of the district. As part of the project, the appointment orders were handed over to medical officers, nurses and therapists.

Apprenticeship

‘Paramedical Tech’ offers apprenticeship with stipend to women candidates who have passed paramedical courses in government hospitals in the district. A total of 65 paramedical staff including anaesthetic technician, ophthalmic assistant, theatre technician, dental mechanic, pharmacist, radiographer, junior health inspector and lab technician received appointment orders at the event.